Honda NX500 ADV launched in India: Check price, features and more
Honda's NX500 adventure tourer motorcycle replaces the CB500X in India. It comes with a 471 cc engine, 6-speed gearbox, customizable TFT screen, and Honda RoadSync compatibility. Priced at ₹5.90 lakh, deliveries start in February 2024.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India surprised everyone with the introduction of the Transalp 750 in the Indian market. More recently, the brand unveiled the NX500 adventure tourer motorcycle in India, which is set to replace the CB500X in their lineup, reported HT Auto. Here are five key details about the new Honda NX500.