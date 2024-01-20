Honda NX500 ADV launched in India: Check price, features and more

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India surprised everyone with the introduction of the Transalp 750 in the Indian market. More recently, the brand unveiled the NX500 adventure tourer motorcycle in India, which is set to replace the CB500X in their lineup, reported HT Auto. Here are five key details about the new Honda NX500.

Engine and gearbox

The Honda NX500 is equipped with the identical engine found in the CB500X, featuring a liquid-cooled 471 cc parallel-twin engine. This powerplant, constructed with a 4-stroke DOHC design, delivers a power output of 46.5 bhp at 8,600 rpm and a peak torque of 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, incorporating a slip-and-assist clutch.

Colour options

The NX500 from Honda is available in a selection of three color choices: Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Pearl Horizon White.

Hardware

Honda utilizes a steel diamond-tube mainframe for the NX500, supported by Showa 41mm SFF-BP upside-down forks in the front and a pro-link monoshock in the rear, equipped with a 5-stage preload adjuster. The braking system includes dual 296 mm front discs with two-piston calipers at the front and a 240 mm disc with a 1-piston caliper at the rear. Standard features include dual-channel ABS. The front wheel is 19 inches, while the rear is a 17-inch unit. Both alloy wheels are fitted with a 110/80 section tire in the front and a 160/60 section tire in the rear.

Features

Regarding its feature set, the NX500 comes with a 5-inch customizable full-color TFT screen. It incorporates Honda RoadSync, compatible with both iOS and Android, facilitating music/voice control and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle is also equipped with Honda's traction control system, referred to as Honda Selectable Torque Control. Additionally, it boasts all-LED lighting and an Emergency Stop Signal feature.

Price

The Honda NX500 enters the Indian market as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), resulting in an ex-showroom price of ₹5.90 lakh. Bookings for this motorcycle are exclusively available at Honda's BugWing dealerships. Positioned in competition with models like the Kawasaki Versys 650, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and KTM 390 Adventure, deliveries for the Honda NX500 are scheduled to commence from February 2024 onward.

