Honda offering up to 2.5 lakh discount on its cars: Details here

Honda India is selling its popular cars with some year-end offers. The offers are applicable on almost all recent products in the company’s catalogue which ranges from the compact sedan Honda Amaze up to the Honda Civic. The company is offering discounts of up to ₹2,50,000.

The company is offering a discount on the Amaze (except the Special and Exclusive edition) will get an extended warranty (4th & 5th Year) worth ₹12,000, a cash discount of up to ₹15,000 and an additional discount on car exchange worth ₹10,000. This brings the total to ₹37,000.

The Special Edition Amaze will be offered a discount of ₹7,000 with petrol and diesel variant of the SMT and SCVT Special Editions. However, this discount will increase to ₹15,000 if the buyer also exchanges their old car.

The Exclusive edition of Amaze will get a cash discount of up to ₹12,000 and an additional discount on car exchange worth ₹15,000. The maximum discount that the buyer can avail on this variant is ₹27,000.

The new 5th generation of Honda City has also received an offer worth up to ₹30,000. The will give the buyer a ₹30,000 discount on car exchange worth ₹30,000.

The new Honda WR-V buyers can avail a cash discount of up to ₹25,000 and an additional discount of ₹15,000 on exchanging an old car. The total discount that the buyer can get is ₹40,000.

The Exclusive edition of the WR-V can get a cash discount of up to ₹10,000 and an additional discount on car exchange worth ₹15,000. The total discount that can be availed amounts to ₹25,000.

The Honda Jazz buyer can get a cash discount of up to ₹25,000 and an additional discount on car exchange worth ₹15,000. The best discount available will amount to ₹40,000.

The Honda Civic gets some major discounts. The petrol variants of the car can be bought with a cash discount of up to ₹1,00,000 whereas the Diesel variants can be purchased with a discount of up to ₹2,50,000.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via