Honda offering up to 2.5 lakh discount on its cars: Details here
Honda offering up to 2.5 lakh discount on its cars: Details here

1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2020, 02:45 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

The new offers are expected to increase the company's sales in the month of December

Honda India is selling its popular cars with some year-end offers. The offers are applicable on almost all recent products in the company’s catalogue which ranges from the compact sedan Honda Amaze up to the Honda Civic. The company is offering discounts of up to 2,50,000.

The company is offering a discount on the Amaze (except the Special and Exclusive edition) will get an extended warranty (4th & 5th Year) worth 12,000, a cash discount of up to 15,000 and an additional discount on car exchange worth 10,000. This brings the total to 37,000.

The Special Edition Amaze will be offered a discount of 7,000 with petrol and diesel variant of the SMT and SCVT Special Editions. However, this discount will increase to 15,000 if the buyer also exchanges their old car.

The Exclusive edition of Amaze will get a cash discount of up to 12,000 and an additional discount on car exchange worth 15,000. The maximum discount that the buyer can avail on this variant is 27,000.

The new 5th generation of Honda City has also received an offer worth up to 30,000. The will give the buyer a 30,000 discount on car exchange worth 30,000.

The new Honda WR-V buyers can avail a cash discount of up to 25,000 and an additional discount of 15,000 on exchanging an old car. The total discount that the buyer can get is 40,000.

The Exclusive edition of the WR-V can get a cash discount of up to 10,000 and an additional discount on car exchange worth 15,000. The total discount that can be availed amounts to 25,000.

The Honda Jazz buyer can get a cash discount of up to 25,000 and an additional discount on car exchange worth 15,000. The best discount available will amount to 40,000.

The Honda Civic gets some major discounts. The petrol variants of the car can be bought with a cash discount of up to 1,00,000 whereas the Diesel variants can be purchased with a discount of up to 2,50,000.

