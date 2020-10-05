Honda offers discounts of upto 2.5 lakh on Civic, Amaze, City, WR-V, Jazz

As India's festive season approaches, all domestic automakers are offering great discounts and benefits to sell as many cars as possible. Honda Cars India has announced special discount offers on select cars for October 2020. Honda's offer for this month includes cash discount, exchange benefits and extended warranty for Honda Amaze, new Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda Jazz, and Honda Civic.

Honda Amaze: Except special edition models, all Honda Amaze petrol sedan grades are available with benefits of ₹47,000, which includes extended warranty worth ₹12,000, a cash discount of up to ₹20,000, and an exchange discount worth ₹15,000.

Honda City: Honda is offering the fifth-gen Honda City with benefits of up to ₹30,000. Honda's new-generation City sedan is also up for sale with benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 under the car exchange scheme.

Honda WR-V: The sub-compact crossover SUV can be had with benefits of up to ₹40,000. This includes a cash discount of ₹25,000 and an exchange benefit of ₹15,000. This offer too is available on both petrol and diesel models of the car and across all trim levels save for the special edition models.

Honda Jazz: Honda Jazz is available with ith benefits of up to ₹40,000. This includes a cash discount of ₹25,000 and an exchange benefit of ₹15,000.

Honda Civic: The biggest benefits of them all is on the Honda Civic. The petrol iteration of the sedan is available with a cash discount of up to ₹1 lakh, whereas the diesel model is being offered with a cash discount of ₹2.5 lakh.

Good news is also there for existing Honda customers as they are entitled to get a loyalty bonus of ₹ 6,000 and exchange discount of ₹ 10,000.

