Home >Auto News >Honda offers discounts of upto 2.5 lakh on Civic, Amaze, City, WR-V, Jazz
Honda is offering the biggest benefits of them all on the Honda Civic
Honda is offering the biggest benefits of them all on the Honda Civic

Honda offers discounts of upto 2.5 lakh on Civic, Amaze, City, WR-V, Jazz

1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2020, 02:58 PM IST Staff Writer

Honda's offer for this month includes cash discount, exchange benefits and extended warranty

As India's festive season approaches, all domestic automakers are offering great discounts and benefits to sell as many cars as possible. Honda Cars India has announced special discount offers on select cars for October 2020. Honda's offer for this month includes cash discount, exchange benefits and extended warranty for Honda Amaze, new Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda Jazz, and Honda Civic.

Honda Amaze: Except special edition models, all Honda Amaze petrol sedan grades are available with benefits of 47,000, which includes extended warranty worth 12,000, a cash discount of up to 20,000, and an exchange discount worth 15,000.

Honda City: Honda is offering the fifth-gen Honda City with benefits of up to 30,000. Honda's new-generation City sedan is also up for sale with benefits of up to 30,000 under the car exchange scheme.

Honda WR-V: The sub-compact crossover SUV can be had with benefits of up to 40,000. This includes a cash discount of 25,000 and an exchange benefit of 15,000. This offer too is available on both petrol and diesel models of the car and across all trim levels save for the special edition models.

Honda Jazz: Honda Jazz is available with ith benefits of up to 40,000. This includes a cash discount of 25,000 and an exchange benefit of 15,000.

Honda Civic: The biggest benefits of them all is on the Honda Civic. The petrol iteration of the sedan is available with a cash discount of up to 1 lakh, whereas the diesel model is being offered with a cash discount of 2.5 lakh.

Good news is also there for existing Honda customers as they are entitled to get a loyalty bonus of 6,000 and exchange discount of 10,000.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The new virtual showrooms aim to encourage people to experience a similar buying experience as before

Honda Cars introduces virtual showrooms to help explore vehicles

1 min read . 23 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout