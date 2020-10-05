Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Auto News >Honda offers discounts of upto 2.5 lakh on Civic, Amaze, City, WR-V, Jazz
Honda is offering the biggest benefits of them all on the Honda Civic

Honda offers discounts of upto 2.5 lakh on Civic, Amaze, City, WR-V, Jazz

1 min read . 02:58 PM IST Staff Writer

Honda's offer for this month includes cash discount, exchange benefits and extended warranty

As India's festive season approaches, all domestic automakers are offering great discounts and benefits to sell as many cars as possible. Honda Cars India has announced special discount offers on select cars for October 2020. Honda's offer for this month includes cash discount, exchange benefits and extended warranty for Honda Amaze, new Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda Jazz, and Honda Civic.

As India's festive season approaches, all domestic automakers are offering great discounts and benefits to sell as many cars as possible. Honda Cars India has announced special discount offers on select cars for October 2020. Honda's offer for this month includes cash discount, exchange benefits and extended warranty for Honda Amaze, new Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda Jazz, and Honda Civic.

Honda Amaze: Except special edition models, all Honda Amaze petrol sedan grades are available with benefits of 47,000, which includes extended warranty worth 12,000, a cash discount of up to 20,000, and an exchange discount worth 15,000.

Honda Amaze: Except special edition models, all Honda Amaze petrol sedan grades are available with benefits of 47,000, which includes extended warranty worth 12,000, a cash discount of up to 20,000, and an exchange discount worth 15,000.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Honda City: Honda is offering the fifth-gen Honda City with benefits of up to 30,000. Honda's new-generation City sedan is also up for sale with benefits of up to 30,000 under the car exchange scheme.

Honda WR-V: The sub-compact crossover SUV can be had with benefits of up to 40,000. This includes a cash discount of 25,000 and an exchange benefit of 15,000. This offer too is available on both petrol and diesel models of the car and across all trim levels save for the special edition models.

Honda Jazz: Honda Jazz is available with ith benefits of up to 40,000. This includes a cash discount of 25,000 and an exchange benefit of 15,000.

Honda Civic: The biggest benefits of them all is on the Honda Civic. The petrol iteration of the sedan is available with a cash discount of up to 1 lakh, whereas the diesel model is being offered with a cash discount of 2.5 lakh.

Good news is also there for existing Honda customers as they are entitled to get a loyalty bonus of 6,000 and exchange discount of 10,000.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated