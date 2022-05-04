Honda Cars India has today launched the City e:HEV in the country. Priced at ₹19,49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new City e:HEV is the first car in the mainstream segment equipped with hybrid electric technology. The City e:HEV features Honda’s unique self-charging and efficient two motor electric hybrid system connected to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5 km/l.

The advanced intelligent safety technology "Honda SENSING" utilizes a high-performance front camera with a wide-angle, far-reaching detection system to scan the road ahead and alert the driver to minimize the risk of accidents and, in some cases, intervene to avoid or lessen the severity of a collision.

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), and Auto High-Beam are the signature features of Honda SENSING.

The City e:HEV comes equipped with 37 Honda Connect features. In order to enhance Connected car experience, Honda Connect now also works with smart watch devices in addition to already existing integration with Alexa and OK Google. The smart watch integration is also available for 5th Generation Honda City Petrol and Diesel models for existing and new customers.

The New City e:HEV is available in a single flagship grade ZX in five colors – Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic.

The hybrid electric vehicle City e:HEV will be manufactured in India at its manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The company will begin the deliveries of the model from its dealer network across the country immediately after the launch.

The new City e:HEV comes with 3-year unlimited kilometers warranty as standard benefit to the customer. The customers can also opt for Extended Warranty up to 5 years and Anytime Warranty up to 10 years from the date of car purchase. The warranty available on Lithium-ion Battery will be 8-year or 1,60,000 Km (whichever comes first) from the date of car purchase.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Today, we embark on our electrification journey in India with the launch of New City e:HEV, reaffirming our commitment to bringing the best and most meaningful technologies to the country. The tremendous response received on the unveil of the model last month reflects the acceptance of the Strong Hybrid technology in the mainstream segment. The New City e:HEV offers many firsts in the segment, in line with the legacy of Honda City – setting benchmarks for the industry with each introduction."