Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today inaugurated of premium big bike business vertical - the Honda BigWing in Muvattupuzha, Kerala. Strengthening its penetration across the country, customers can now experience the differentiated Silver Wings at close to 100 operational touchpoints.

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from CB300R, H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

BigWing eases the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website is available for all detailed information. Honda BigWing are also actively available across all social media platforms.

Honda BigWing has virtual platform as well that allows customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in granular detail while sitting in the comforts of their home.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Muvattupuzha. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Muvattupuzha and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles."