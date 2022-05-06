Honda opens a new BigWing showroom here for mid-range motorcycles

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Muvattupuzha. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Muvattupuzha and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles."