Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has opened its BigWing showroom in Patna and with that it has reached to more than 80 operational touchpoints across India. Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers.

While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from CB300R, H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

BigWing has well-trained knowledgeable professionals. Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website (www.HondaBigWing.in) is available for all detailed information.

The online booking option in the website ensures transparent booking experience for customers. Honda BigWing are also actively available across all social media platforms. The virtual platform allows customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in granular detail while sitting in the comforts of their home.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Patna. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Patna and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles."

