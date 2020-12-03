Honda opens new BigWing outlet in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) is expanding its network of premium segment bikes under the BigWing banner. The company has announced its new BigWing outlet in the city of Coimbatore.

The BigWing banner was introduced in April last year and has been built as premium retail experience for Honda's more expensive bikes which inclides the latest addition Honda H'Ness CB350 which is taking on the juggernaut in the segment, Royal Enfield Classic 350 and even the recent RE launch Meteor 350.

In the month of October, ahead of the festive season, Honda had also expanded its reach in two other important cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru. With the latest launch of its outlet, the company now has its dedicated outlet and workshop in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. The company claims that by the end of this fiscal, Honda would expand the number of BigWing outlets to 50 across the country.

"In September, our latest global motorcycle Hness CB350 introduced new excitement to mid-size motorcycle riders and the initial response has been very overwhelming. Our next step is to expand Honda BigWing, Hondas exclusive premium motorcycle network, to deliver a truly different experience to the customer," HMS director (sales and marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Coimbatore and through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Hondas fun motorcycles closer to customers in the city and bring to them our mid-size range of premium motorcycles, Guleria said.

