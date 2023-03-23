Honda plans new adventure motorcycle with 300cc engine for Indian market: Report

Honda is said to be currently working on a new adventure motorcycle that is designed for the Indian market. Reports suggest that the motorcycle could be based on the CB300F streetfighter model and may be introduced as the Honda CB300X.

In 2022, Honda launched the CB200X, an adventure-style motorcycle that took inspiration from the Hornet 2.0. However, while it featured ADV-like design elements, it did not possess the necessary long-travel suspension or larger front wheel, and had limited ground clearance. It remains to be seen whether Honda will pursue a similar approach with their new 300cc adventure motorcycle. Riders are hopeful that Honda will implement substantial updates to ensure that the new model is better suited for rugged terrain.

The Honda CB300F is equipped with a 293cc, air-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 24.47PS of power and 25.6Nm of torque. Currently, it is priced at ₹2.26 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The upcoming adventure motorcycle is expected to share the same engine; nevertheless, it is projected to have a slightly higher price point compared to its naked sibling.

Anticipated features of the upcoming adventure motorcycle include a large fairing and a modified seating position that provides an upright riding posture. It is expected to be outfitted with USD front forks, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes on both wheels. Riders are hoping that the new 300cc motorcycle will feature longer travel suspension, larger front wheel, and wire-spoke rims. Industry experts speculate that the upcoming model will be positioned between the Suzuki V-Strom SX and the KTM 390 Adventure.