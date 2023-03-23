Honda plans new adventure motorcycle with 300cc engine for Indian market: Report

Honda plans new adventure motorcycle with 300cc engine for Indian market: Report1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Anticipated features of the upcoming adventure motorcycle include a large fairing and a modified seating position that provides an upright riding posture. It is expected to be outfitted with USD front forks, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes on both wheels. Riders are hoping that the new 300cc motorcycle will feature longer travel suspension, larger front wheel, and wire-spoke rims.
