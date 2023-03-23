Honda plans new adventure motorcycle with 300cc engine for Indian market: Report

In 2022, Honda launched the CB200X, an adventure-style motorcycle that took inspiration from the Hornet 2.0. However, while it featured ADV-like design elements, it did not possess the necessary long-travel suspension or larger front wheel, and had limited ground clearance. It remains to be seen whether Honda will pursue a similar approach with their new 300cc adventure motorcycle. Riders are hopeful that Honda will implement substantial updates to ensure that the new model is better suited for rugged terrain.

