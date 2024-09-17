HMSI recalls CB350 and CB300R models due to wheel speed sensor and camshaft issues affecting safety and performance. The company will replace faulty parts for free at BigWing dealerships, urging owners to get their motorcycles inspected.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has issued a recall for several of its motorcycle models, citing concerns over two critical component issues. This recall affects the CB350, H'ness CB350, CB350RS, CB300F, and CB300R models manufactured between October 2020 and April 2024 (via HT Auto). The issues identified by the company involve the wheel speed sensor and the camshaft, both of which could potentially compromise rider safety and the motorcycles' performance.

According to HMSI, the problem with the wheel speed sensor arises from improper molding during production, which can allow water to seep into the sensor. This malfunction could lead to errors in the speedometer, as well as disruptions to the traction control and ABS systems, added the report. In the worst-case scenario, such issues could lead to ineffective braking, particularly at higher speeds, significantly increasing the risk of accidents.

In addition to the sensor issue, HMSI is recalling specific units of the CB350, H'ness CB350, and CB350RS, which were produced between June and July 2024, due to problems with the camshaft. The company reported that a manufacturing flaw might affect the camshaft's optimal functioning, though they have not revealed how many motorcycles are impacted by this defect.

As a precautionary measure, HMSI has decided to replace the affected parts free of charge. All inspections and part replacements will be carried out at Honda’s BigWing dealerships across India. Owners of the impacted motorcycles, regardless of their warranty status, are encouraged to visit the dealerships to have their vehicles inspected and repaired.

This recall is part of HMSI’s ongoing commitment to ensuring customer safety and maintaining the performance of its products. It reflects the company’s proactive approach in addressing potential safety hazards in its motorcycles.