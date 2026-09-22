Honda QC3 electric scooter launched: Price, 145 km range, battery, features, rivals and more

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the QC3 electric scooter in India at ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new family-friendly e-scooter is Honda's third electric two-wheeler to launch in the country, following the QC1 and Activa e. It is fitted with a 3 kWh battery, has a claimed range of 145 km, and offers 32 litres of under-seat storage.

The Honda QC3 will initially hit the roads via a handful of Honda RedWing dealerships in Delhi, Agra, Cuttack, Surat and Kollam. Honda's scooter is being marketed for everyday city driving, with smart connectivity, navigation and convenient storage options. The Honda QC3 is scheduled to be released in stages to an increasing number of cities, starting with the release in Tokyo on September 22, 2026, Honda announced.

Honda Quality control 3 range and battery With a fixed 3kWh battery pack, the QC3 has a claimed IDC range of 145km, the longest range grid-powered electric scooter Honda has achieved in India yet. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in about two hours and 40 minutes, and a full charge will take about four hours, Honda said in a release.

While Honda hasn't yet revealed the scooter's power output, it is powered by a hub-mounted motor. It receives a front disc brake.

Honda QC3 storage and features The QC3 comes with a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with connected functions. It can be used for Honda RoadSync connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The scooter also provides 32-litre storage under the seat, compared to the QC1's 26-litre capacity, thus providing more cargo space.

The QC3 comes in four different colours: Matt Photon Grey Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Shallow Blue and Pearl Siren Blue.

Honda QC3 vs QC1 and Activa e: Honda now offers three electric scooters for purchase. The QC1's fixed battery pack is 1.5 kWh with a claimed range of 80 km, while the Activa e: has two interchangeable 1.5 kWh batteries for a total of 3 kWh, with a claimed range of 102 km.

The QC3 comes with a 3kWh battery and is said to have a range of 145km. The Honda QC3 is priced at ₹1.20 lakh, which is the highest among Honda's three electric scooters; the QC1 is priced at around ₹90,000, and the Activa e: starts at ₹1.20 lakh.

Honda QC3 rivals in India The QC3 enters the fray in the family electric scooter market, competing with the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, and Vida V2. Auto Car India reported on September 22, 2026, that the QC3 is priced at ₹1.35 lakh, compared with ₹1.30 lakh for the TVS iQube 3.1kWh, ₹1.44 lakh for the Bajaj Chetak C3502 and ₹1.03 lakh for the Vida VX2 Plus 3.1, with all prices being ex-showroom Delhi.

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