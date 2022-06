Honda Cars India has raised the prices of its certain flagship models such as Honda City, Honda Amaze, and Honda WR-V. It is the second hike since April this year. Honda's latest hike ranges between ₹11,900 to ₹20,000 across all three models and their variants currently on offer.

As per the report by HT Auto, Honda WR-V SUV's petrol variant has been increased by ₹11,900 while diesel variants have gone up by ₹12,500.

Therefore, the current price of Honda WR-V stands at ₹8.88 lakh to ₹9 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹12.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variants.

The price of the Honda City Sedan fourth-generation model stands at ₹9.50 lakh for the manual variants, instead of ₹9.30 lakh (ex-showroom) after the price revision.

The Honda City sedan prices have also been escalated by ₹17,500 for both variants (petrol and diesel).

The starting price of the Honda City Sedan now stands at ₹11.46 lakh and the prices go up to ₹15.47 lakh.

Honda Amaze facelift sedan, which was launched last year, has also seen a price hike of ₹12,500 across its petrol and diesel variants. The latest price of Honda Amaze is now ₹6.56 lakh instead of ₹6.43 lakh. The car will now cost ₹11.43 lakh instead of ₹11.30 lakh. Honda Jazz prices have also been hiked by ₹12,500.