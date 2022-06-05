Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Honda hikes prices of these car models by up to 20,000. Check latest rates

HOnda Cars India hikes prices of its certain flagship models such as Honda City, Honda Amaze, and Honda WR-V
1 min read . 09:04 AM ISTLivemint

Honda Cars India has raised the prices of its certain flagship models such as Honda City, Honda Amaze, and Honda WR-V. It is the second hike since April this year. Honda's latest hike ranges between 11,900 to 20,000 across all three models and their variants currently on offer.

As per the report by HT Auto, Honda WR-V SUV's petrol variant has been increased by 11,900 while diesel variants have gone up by 12,500.

Therefore, the current price of Honda WR-V stands at 8.88 lakh to 9 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variants.

The price of the Honda City Sedan fourth-generation model stands at 9.50 lakh for the manual variants, instead of 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom) after the price revision.

The starting price of the Honda City Sedan now stands at 11.46 lakh and the prices go up to 15.47 lakh.

Honda Amaze facelift sedan, which was launched last year, has also seen a price hike of 12,500 across its petrol and diesel variants. The latest price of Honda Amaze is now 6.56 lakh instead of 6.43 lakh. The car will now cost 11.43 lakh instead of 11.30 lakh. Honda Jazz prices have also been hiked by 12,500.