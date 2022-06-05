Honda hikes prices of these car models by up to 20,000. Check latest rates

Honda Amaze facelift sedan, which was launched last year, has also seen a price hike of ₹12,500 across its petrol and diesel variants. The latest price of Honda Amaze is now ₹6.56 lakh instead of ₹6.43 lakh. The car will now cost ₹11.43 lakh instead of ₹11.30 lakh. Honda Jazz prices have also been hiked by ₹12,500.