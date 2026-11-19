Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) unveiled the locally built Rebel 500 on Thursday. The Standard variant of the motorcycle is priced at ₹449,900 and the E-Clutch variant at ₹489,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The company has opened bookings nationwide for ₹5,000 through its official website and authorised Honda BigWing dealerships.

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The launch marks Honda's growth into the lifestyle motorcycle business in India. The Rebel 500 will be sold exclusively through the BigWing network. The motorcycle has a higher level of localisation and Honda has lowered its starting price compared to its previous introduction in India as a fully built-up (CBU) import, said the company.

The new models comes in two colours: Mat Axis Grey Metallic and Mat Dune Brown.

Honda Rebel 500: Engine and performance

Honda Rebel 500 launched in India.

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The Honda Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 46 hp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The E-Clutch variant, which incorporates Honda's clutch-control technology, eliminates the need to operate the clutch lever to start, stop and shift gears. However, riders can still use the conventional clutch lever whenever they prefer.

Honda Rebel 500: Features and specifications It receives an LED projector headlamp, a new 3.5-inch circular TFT instrument display with Honda RoadSync connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It also has Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which controls rear-wheel traction.

The Rebel 500 is equipped with disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS. Another feature is its 690 mm seat height, which is great for low-slung cruisers. The motorbike weighs 191 kg, and it has 16-inch wheels.

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Honda Rebel 500: Price and localisation explained The new Rebel 500 is much more affordable than the earlier Rebel 500 sold in India. The previous CBU-imported model had a price tag of ₹5.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle, now manufactured locally, costs as little as ₹4.50 lakh, about ₹62,000 less than the previous price, according to Honda’s press release.

The new model has achieved approximately 50% localisation, although important components, including its engine, continue to be imported. Honda is also working towards localising the engine, which could further reduce prices.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, priced at ₹4.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), will be the Rebel 500's main rival among motorcycles, reported Autocar India.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.