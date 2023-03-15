Honda recalls 500,000 vehicles in these 2 countries to fix seat belt problem1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:43 PM IST
- If the buckle doesn't latch, a driver or passenger may not be restrained in a crash, increasing the risk of injury, Honda said
Automaker Honda said it is recalling five lakh vehicles in the United States and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly, according to documents posted on Wednesday by US safety regulators.
