Automaker Honda said it is recalling five lakh vehicles in the United States and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly, according to documents posted on Wednesday by US safety regulators.

The recall covers some of the Honda's top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

The surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time, the automaker said, adding that the release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching.

“If the buckle doesn't latch, a driver or passenger may not be restrained in a crash, increasing the risk of injury," the company said.

Honda, however, confirmed that it has no reports of injuries caused by the issue.

Dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting 17 April.

