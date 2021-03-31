Honda recalls over 628,000 US vehicles to replace fuel pumps

In addition to the 2018 and 2019 CR-V, the recall covers the 2019 and 2020 Accord, the 2019 Civic Coupe, Sedan and Type R, the 2019 and 2020 Civic Hatchback, the 2019 Fit, the 2019 HR-V, the 2019 and 2020 Insight, and the 2019 Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline. Acura models include the 2019 ILX and the 2019 and 2020 MDX, RDX and TLX.