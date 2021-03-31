Subscribe
Honda recalls over 628,000 US vehicles to replace fuel pumps

Honda recalls over 628,000 US vehicles to replace fuel pumps

Photo: AFP
1 min read . 06:37 PM IST AP

The recall covers much of the Honda and Acura model lineup from the 2018 to 2020 model years including the CR-V small SUV, the company's top-selling US vehicle

DETROIT : Honda is recalling more than 628,000 vehicles in the US to replace fuel pumps that can fail, causing the engines to stall.

The recall covers much of the Honda and Acura model lineup from the 2018 to 2020 model years including the CR-V small SUV, the company's top-selling US vehicle.

The company says the impeller, which is the rotating part of the pump, could be defective. Honda says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Owners will be notified by mail in late May and dealers will replace the fuel pumps for free.

In addition to the 2018 and 2019 CR-V, the recall covers the 2019 and 2020 Accord, the 2019 Civic Coupe, Sedan and Type R, the 2019 and 2020 Civic Hatchback, the 2019 Fit, the 2019 HR-V, the 2019 and 2020 Insight, and the 2019 Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline. Acura models include the 2019 ILX and the 2019 and 2020 MDX, RDX and TLX.

Owners of these models can determine if their vehicles are involved by keying in their vehicle identification number at www.recalls.acura.com or www.recalls.honda.com.

