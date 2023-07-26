Honda reveals ARAI-claimed mileage of its Elevate SUV, to launch in September, 20232 min read 26 Jul 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Honda has unveiled the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for its new SUV, the Elevate. The SUV features a 1.5-liter NA petrol engine, delivering 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque, with fuel efficiency figures of 15.31kmpl for the manual variant and 16.92kmpl for the automatic variant.
Honda's Elevate marked a pivotal launch in the Indian market with unveiling on June 6, 2023. Scheduled for release in early September, the auto manufacturer has revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures of the SUV.
