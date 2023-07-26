Honda's Elevate marked a pivotal launch in the Indian market with unveiling on June 6, 2023. Scheduled for release in early September, the auto manufacturer has revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures of the SUV.

Honda Elevate features a 1.5-liter NA petrol engine paired with both a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. The gasoline motor delivers 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque, with ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures of 15.31kmpl for the manual variant and 16.92kmpl for the automatic variant. However, unlike the Honda City, the Elevate SUV does not come with a hybrid powertrain setup.

The Honda Elevate is set to rival popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The SUV boasts an exterior design that exudes "power and confidence." The SUV showcases a sharp front profile, highlighted by a sizable black radiator grille and a robust, flat face. Crisp headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights (DRLs) adorn the front, complemented by L-shaped LED tail lights at the rear.

The SUV sits on dual-tone alloy wheels. It measures 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height. Honda Elevate SUV offers a ground clearance of 220 mm and has a 458-litre boot capacity.

Inside, Honda Elevate comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment centre with wireless smartphone integration technology. It has a three-spoke steering wheel and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. The dashboard has a cleaner design.

As mentioned above, the Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with the ability to produce 119bhp of maximum power at 6,600 rpm and peak torque of 145Nm at 4,300 rpm. Engine on the micro SUV comes paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT transmission.

On the safety front, Elevate SUV boasts of an ADAS suite with features like Collision Mitigation Braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, road departure warning and automatic high beam assist.