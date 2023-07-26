Honda Elevate features a 1.5-liter NA petrol engine paired with both a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. The gasoline motor delivers 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque, with ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures of 15.31kmpl for the manual variant and 16.92kmpl for the automatic variant. However, unlike the Honda City, the Elevate SUV does not come with a hybrid powertrain setup.