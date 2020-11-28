Honda reveals new CMX1100 bike: Details here

Honda Motor announced a new addition to its Rebel line-up for 2021. The company recently revealed the CMX1100 Rebel.

The company unveiled a bigger, bolder sibling of the CMX500 Rebel and has named it CMX1100 Rebel. Honda claims that it has taken the essence of the smaller bike and added more performance more character and more technology to the new CMX1100.

The bike gets a 700mm seat height and 223kg wet weight. The bike gets a stiff tubular steel frame, 43mm cartridge-style front forks, piggyback rear shock absorbers and radial-mount four-piston front brake.

The bike gets a 1,084cc, parallel twin-cylinder engine (derived from the CRF1100L Africa Twin) which provides 64kW peak power and 98Nm peak torque. Honda claims the bike gets a “super-strong bottom end and mid-range punch, plus characterful feel and exhaust note".

The steel mudguards front and rear sit atop fat tyres. The bike also gets a circular headlight to give an old school look but the LED bulbs and mirrors the round, negative LCD instrument display give a more modern vibe. The rear seat pad can be easily unbolted.

The bike also gets Throttle By Wire (TBW) management that adds 3 default riding modes plus a fourth user-customisable option, 3 levels of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Wheelie Control, cruise control and the option of Honda’s unique Dual Clutch Transmission for the six-speed gearbox.

