Honda Cars India has rolled out an attractive discount scheme for January 2025, offering savings on flagship models including the Elevate SUV, City, and City hybrid sedans, reported HT Auto.

Reportedly, discounts worth up to ₹90,000, depending on the model and variant, will remain available until the end of this month. This initiative precedes a planned price revision for Honda’s lineup.

Models and Benefits According to the publication, the City hybrid sedan, Honda’s flagship model, offers the most significant benefits, totalling up to ₹90,000. These include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, and exchange benefits. The fifth-generation Honda City, a popular contender against the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna, offers discounts up to ₹73,300.

The Honda Elevate, a compact SUV competing with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara, is available with discounts of up to ₹86,000. This includes cash discounts and loyalty offers. The recently launched Apex edition of the Elevate SUV comes with benefits of up to ₹45,000. Honda is also gearing up to introduce a Black Edition of the Elevate SUV later this month, although no discounts on this edition have been announced yet.

Upcoming Price Hike Honda’s discount scheme coincides with the manufacturer’s announcement of a price increase across its lineup, effective from 1st January. The rise, capped at two per cent, will impact models including the Elevate SUV and City sedans (both standard and hybrid variants). The updated price list is yet to be officially revealed.