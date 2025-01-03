Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Honda rolls out new year discounts: Savings up to 90,000 on City and Elevate

Honda rolls out new year discounts: Savings up to ₹90,000 on City and Elevate

Honda Cars India has launched a discount scheme for January 2025, offering savings up to 90,000 on models like the Elevate SUV and City sedans. The initiative precedes a price increase effective from January 1, attracting both loyal and new customers.

Honda Cars India has rolled out an attractive discount scheme for January 2025, offering savings on flagship models including the Elevate SUV, City, and City hybrid sedans.

Honda Cars India has rolled out an attractive discount scheme for January 2025, offering savings on flagship models including the Elevate SUV, City, and City hybrid sedans, reported HT Auto.

Reportedly, discounts worth up to 90,000, depending on the model and variant, will remain available until the end of this month. This initiative precedes a planned price revision for Honda’s lineup.

Models and Benefits

According to the publication, the City hybrid sedan, Honda’s flagship model, offers the most significant benefits, totalling up to 90,000. These include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, and exchange benefits. The fifth-generation Honda City, a popular contender against the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna, offers discounts up to 73,300.

The Honda Elevate, a compact SUV competing with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara, is available with discounts of up to 86,000. This includes cash discounts and loyalty offers. The recently launched Apex edition of the Elevate SUV comes with benefits of up to 45,000. Honda is also gearing up to introduce a Black Edition of the Elevate SUV later this month, although no discounts on this edition have been announced yet.

Upcoming Price Hike

Honda’s discount scheme coincides with the manufacturer’s announcement of a price increase across its lineup, effective from 1st January. The rise, capped at two per cent, will impact models including the Elevate SUV and City sedans (both standard and hybrid variants). The updated price list is yet to be officially revealed.

The New Year discount scheme provides a last opportunity for buyers to secure their preferred Honda models at current prices. As the Japanese automotive giant prepares to revise its pricing, this scheme is expected to attract both loyal customers and new buyers seeking premium models with added savings.

