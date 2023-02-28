Honda set to launch CB350 RS Cafe Racer on March 2: What to expect

Honda India has announced that it will be launching the CB350 RS Cafe Racer motorcycle on March 2. This is an addition to Honda's H'ness CB350 lineup, which has been well-received since its launch in 2020. The new Cafe Racer variant is expected to have a sportier design and some new features, while retaining the same engine as the H'ness CB350.

Speaking of rivals, the Honda CB350 cafe racer will compete against the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Jawa 42, with an expected price of around ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom). More details will be available at the time of launch, and the bike is expected to roll out at showrooms later in March.