Honda set to launch CB350 RS Cafe Racer on March 2: What to expect
- The upcoming Honda CB350 RS Cafe Racer is expected to get several visual updates including a new headlamp bikini fairing with a small flyscreen and a rear seat cowl to give it a classic cafe racer look. However, the bike is unlikely to get any major upgrades and is expected to carry over the same mechanicals from the standard CB350.
Honda India has announced that it will be launching the CB350 RS Cafe Racer motorcycle on March 2. This is an addition to Honda's H'ness CB350 lineup, which has been well-received since its launch in 2020. The new Cafe Racer variant is expected to have a sportier design and some new features, while retaining the same engine as the H'ness CB350.
