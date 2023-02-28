Honda set to launch CB350 RS Cafe Racer on March 2: What to expect

The launch of the Honda CB350 RS Cafe Racer is just around the corner and enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the new bike. The cafe racer version of the popular CB350 was recently showcased to dealers in a closed-door event and now a launch date has been announced. While the new CB350 cafe racer will retain the mechanicals of the standard CB350, it will feature a new headlamp bikini fairing with a small flyscreen and a rear seat cowl to give it the classic cafe racer look. Upgrades such as OBD2 compliance are also expected for the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS models.