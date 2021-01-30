OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Honda shares teaser for new bike which will be revealed in February
The teaser shared by the company
The teaser shared by the company

Honda shares teaser for new bike which will be revealed in February

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 07:04 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

Going by the previous statements of the brand and its commitment to introduce more powerful bikes under the BigWing banner in India, we could get a CB500 or a scrambler version of the CB350

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India's premium retail outlet, BigWing has shared a teaser for a bike. The company has revealed a small portion of the rear-end of the bike. The company has also revealed that the bike in the teaser will be showcased on 16 February.

There's not much that has been revealed by the company. However, going by the previous statements of the brand and its commitment to introduce more powerful bikes under the BigWing banner in India, we could get a CB500. The bike could be similar to the Honda H'Ness CB350 in terms of aesthetics.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

If Honda goes on to introduce the H'Ness CB500, it will take on the likes of Royal Enfields popular twins, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. The pricing of the new bike could also be similar, starting at around 3 lakh.

The image shared in the teaser could also be a scrambler version of the existing Honda H'Ness 350. The image shows a flatter seat and a minimalistic appearance of the tail section coupled with a tyre with deeper grooves, hints that it could also be a scrambler.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout