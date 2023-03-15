Honda Shine 100 debuts in India, rivals Hero Splendor: All details here

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently launched the Shine 100, a new 100cc commuter motorcycle, in the Indian market. Priced at ₹64,900 ex-showroom for a limited time, the motorcycle is designed to provide optimal performance for daily city traffic and is geared towards rural and semi-urban areas. The Shine 100 is now available for booking and will compete with other popular motorcycles such as the Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina 100, and TVS Star City Plus.

The Honda Shine 100 comes equipped with a new 100cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that features fuel injection and eSP technology, aimed at enhancing fuel efficiency. Additionally, the engine complies with the upcoming BS6 RDE regulations. An auto choke system is included, and the fuel pump is positioned outside the fuel tank. The engine generates 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Featuring a ground clearance of 168mm, the Shine 100 boasts a design that resembles a downsized version of the Shine 125. The motorcycle will be available in five different colour options, and features a front cowl, blacked-out alloy wheels, an aluminium grab rail, and a stylish muffler. The available colour options are Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes, and Black with Grey Stripes.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is offering a unique six-year warranty package for the Shine 100, comprising of three years standard warranty and an optional three-year extended warranty. The motorcycle features a class-leading turning radius of 1.9 meters and has a seat height of 786mm. Additionally, it comes with a Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer and a side-stand engine cut-off feature.

At the launch of the brand-new Shine 100, Atsushi Ogata, the Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, stated, "Shine is a trusted and widely popular motorcycle brand in its category. Today, we are proud to unveil Honda's latest 100cc motorcycle - Shine 100, designed and built to reinforce the Shine legacy. With Shine 100, Honda takes a significant step towards providing more accessible and affordable mobility options to people across India. We are delighted to offer our customers a sturdy, dependable, and fuel-efficient motorcycle in the basic commuter category. As we introduce Shine 100, we remain committed to prioritizing the needs and aspirations of our customers, and we strive to exceed their expectations at every step of this journey."