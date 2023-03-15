Honda Shine 100 debuts in India, rivals Hero Splendor: All details here

Honda Shine 100 debuts in India, rivals Hero Splendor: All details here2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 02:11 PM IST
- The Honda Shine 100 comes equipped with a new 100cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that features fuel injection and eSP technology, aimed at enhancing fuel efficiency.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently launched the Shine 100, a new 100cc commuter motorcycle, in the Indian market. Priced at ₹64,900 ex-showroom for a limited time, the motorcycle is designed to provide optimal performance for daily city traffic and is geared towards rural and semi-urban areas. The Shine 100 is now available for booking and will compete with other popular motorcycles such as the Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina 100, and TVS Star City Plus.
