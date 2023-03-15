Honda Shine 100 debuts in India, rivals Hero Splendor: All details here

At the launch of the brand-new Shine 100, Atsushi Ogata, the Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, stated, "Shine is a trusted and widely popular motorcycle brand in its category. Today, we are proud to unveil Honda's latest 100cc motorcycle - Shine 100, designed and built to reinforce the Shine legacy. With Shine 100, Honda takes a significant step towards providing more accessible and affordable mobility options to people across India. We are delighted to offer our customers a sturdy, dependable, and fuel-efficient motorcycle in the basic commuter category. As we introduce Shine 100, we remain committed to prioritizing the needs and aspirations of our customers, and we strive to exceed their expectations at every step of this journey."