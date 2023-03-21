Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Here’s compared price, features and more

Honda, a leading Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, is facing stiff competition from its former partner in India, the homegrown giant Hero MotoCorp, in the race to dominate the entire two-wheeler segment. While Honda is currently the top brand for scooters in India, Hero MotoCorp's Splendor series of motorcycles has helped it maintain the top spot for an extended period. However, with the recent release of the Honda Shine 100, the company hopes to challenge Hero MotoCorp's dominance in the market.

The newly launched Honda Shine 100 commuter motorcycle is a direct rival to the Hero Splendor Plus, competing against other models such as the Hero HF Dawn, Bajaj Platina 100, and TVS Radeon. Priced at ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra), the Honda Shine 100 is poised to strengthen Honda's position in the highly competitive 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment, which is the top-selling category in the Indian motorcycle market. The 100cc segment accounts for 33 percent of all motorcycle sales in India, with Hero MotoCorp's Splendor series of motorcycles dominating a significant portion of the market, selling approximately 2.5 lakh units of Splendor every month.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price

The Honda Shine 100 and Hero Splendor Plus are priced differently, with the former being launched at an introductory price of ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and the latter being priced between ₹74,420 and ₹74,710 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). As a result, the Honda Shine 100 is significantly cheaper than its biggest rival, with a price difference of around ₹10,000.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Dimensions

When it comes to dimensions, the Honda Shine 100 and Hero Splendor Plus have some differences. The Shine 100 has a wheelbase of 1,245 mm, ground clearance of 168 mm, and seat height of 786 mm, whereas the Splendor Plus has a wheelbase of 1,236 mm, ground clearance of 165 mm, and seat height of 785 mm. The Shine 100 also has a slightly smaller fuel tank than the Splendor Plus, with a capacity of nine litres compared to 9.8 litres.

In terms of weight, the Shine 100 is lighter at 99 kg, while the Splendor Plus weighs 112 kg. Both bikes have telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear for suspension, as well as drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The Shine 100 comes with 17-inch wheels, while the Splendor Plus has 18-inch wheels.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Engine

The Honda Shine 100 is equipped with an 88.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, coupled with a four-speed gearbox, which can deliver up to 7.6 hp of peak power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque.

In comparison, the Hero Splendor Plus features a 97.2 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that is also paired with a four-speed gearbox. This engine produces 8.02 hp of power and 8.05 Nm of maximum torque, slightly higher than the Shine 100.