Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Here’s compared price, features and more

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Here’s compared price, features and more2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 10:33 AM IST
The newly launched Honda Shine 100 commuter motorcycle is a direct rival to the Hero Splendor Plus, competing against other models such as the Hero HF Dawn, Bajaj Platina 100, and TVS Radeon. Priced at ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra), the Honda Shine 100 is poised to strengthen Honda's position in the highly competitive 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment, which is the top-selling category in the Indian motorcycle market.
Honda, a leading Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, is facing stiff competition from its former partner in India, the homegrown giant Hero MotoCorp, in the race to dominate the entire two-wheeler segment. While Honda is currently the top brand for scooters in India, Hero MotoCorp's Splendor series of motorcycles has helped it maintain the top spot for an extended period. However, with the recent release of the Honda Shine 100, the company hopes to challenge Hero MotoCorp's dominance in the market.