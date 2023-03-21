Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Here’s compared price, features and more

The newly launched Honda Shine 100 commuter motorcycle is a direct rival to the Hero Splendor Plus, competing against other models such as the Hero HF Dawn, Bajaj Platina 100, and TVS Radeon. Priced at ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra), the Honda Shine 100 is poised to strengthen Honda's position in the highly competitive 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment, which is the top-selling category in the Indian motorcycle market. The 100cc segment accounts for 33 percent of all motorcycle sales in India, with Hero MotoCorp's Splendor series of motorcycles dominating a significant portion of the market, selling approximately 2.5 lakh units of Splendor every month.