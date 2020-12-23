Honda Shine achieves 39% market share in 125cc segment

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. announced the accomplishment of a new milestone. In the 125cc motorcycle segment, Shine has now over 90 lakh customers since its launch in the year 2006.

The company claims Honda Shine achieved the highest market share of 39% in its segment. Honda also claimed that the brand Shine recorded double digit YOY growth of 26% from 75,144 units in November 2019 to 94,413 units in November 2020.

Speaking on the legacy of brand Shine, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “We are deeply humbled by the trust of over 90 Lac happy customers in brand Shine. Over the years, Shine has redefined the 125cc segment leading customers’ expectations with continuous product & feature enhancement. At Honda, we remain committed to delight our customers with the Joy of riding."

Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Shine is India’s favorite 125cc motorcycle & holds a very important place in our product portfolio. Today, Shine leads the pack proudly in its segment and has the distinction of being the only exclusive 125cc motorcycle brand in the Top 4 selling motorcycles of the country. With a very high rate of user’s recommendation, Shine continues to strongly establish a sense of confidence and Peace of Mind amongst new buyers."

Shine was introduced in Indian market in 2006. In 2 years Shine has managed to attain the title of best-selling 125cc motorcycle in India. Within 54 months of the launch, it achieved its first 10 lakhs.

The company claims that by 2013 every third 125cc motorcycle sold in India was Shine. The next year (2014), Shine jumped to 30 lakh sales mark with 33% market share in the segment. In 2017, Shine became first 125cc motorcycle to reach 50 lakh sales milestone.

In 2018, it reached 70 lakh sales milestone and the company claims that every second 125cc motorcycle sold was CB Shine.

Shine comes equipped with Bharat Stage VI compliant 125cc PGM-FI HET engine. The brand has now managed to create a new 90 lakh sales milestone.

