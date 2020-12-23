Honda Shine achieves 39% market share in 125cc segment

Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Shine is India’s favorite 125cc motorcycle & holds a very important place in our product portfolio. Today, Shine leads the pack proudly in its segment and has the distinction of being the only exclusive 125cc motorcycle brand in the Top 4 selling motorcycles of the country. With a very high rate of user’s recommendation, Shine continues to strongly establish a sense of confidence and Peace of Mind amongst new buyers."