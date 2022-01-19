Honda signs joint development pact with Boston-based EV battery company

Honda signs joint development pact with Boston-based EV battery company1 min read . 11:04 AM IST
- It is a development agreement for lithium-metal batteries
Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it had signed a joint development agreement for lithium-metal batteries with Boston-based EV battery company SES Holdings Pte Ltd.
In a statement, Honda said SES planned to list on the New York Stock Exchange via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction, and that the Japanese automaker planned to buy about 2% of the listed company, SES AI Corporation.
Lithium-metal batteries are expected to achieve higher energy density than lithium-ion batteries, which are used in most battery-electric vehicles today.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
