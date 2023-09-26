Honda SP125 Sports Edition launched in India. Check price, features and more

Honda SP125 Sports Edition launched in India. Check price, features and more1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) introduces SP125 Sports Edition in India with a starting price of ₹90,567.
On Tuesday, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) introduced the SP125 Sports Edition in India, with an ex-showroom price of ₹90,567 in Delhi. This motorcycle can be found at all Honda Red Wing dealerships nationwide for a limited time, and bookings are already underway. The model gets a sporty aura through its distinctive and sharp design. It is powered by a 123.94cc single-cylinder BS 6, OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine.