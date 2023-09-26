Honda SP125 Sports Edition launched in India. Check price, features and more

On Tuesday, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) introduced the SP125 Sports Edition in India, with an ex-showroom price of ₹90,567 in Delhi. This motorcycle can be found at all Honda Red Wing dealerships nationwide for a limited time, and bookings are already underway. The model gets a sporty aura through its distinctive and sharp design. It is powered by a 123.94cc single-cylinder BS 6, OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bike's sporty essence is conveyed through the bold tank design, matte muffler cover, and upgraded graphics, complemented by the fresh vibrant stripes on the body panels and alloy wheels. It will come in two color options: Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic.

In terms of looks, the Sports Edition model features a vivid LED headlamp and a fully digital instrument console that will display the gear position indicator and various mileage-related data.

It is powered by a 123.94cc single-cylinder BS 6, OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine, capable of producing 8kW of power and 10.9 Nm of torque. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) offers a special 10-year warranty package for the bike, consisting of a three-year standard warranty and an optional seven-year warranty.

Commenting on the launch of the Honda SP125 Sports Edition, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of the new Honda SP125 Sports Edition. With its bold appeal and modern equipment, it is here to offer you an experience that is Beyond Advanced. We believe that the new Sports Edition of the SP125 will remain a popular choice among the customers and set new benchmarks in its segment."

