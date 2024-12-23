The new Honda SP125, priced from ₹ 91,771, is designed for entry-level commuters and meets OBD2B emissions standards. It boasts a sleek design, TFT display with Bluetooth, and a fuel-efficient 124cc engine, making it a competitive option in the 125cc segment.

Honda has introduced the updated SP125 in the Indian market, starting at ₹91,771 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This refreshed commuter motorcycle has been upgraded to meet the forthcoming OBD2B regulations, ensuring real-time emissions monitoring and compliance with stringent environmental norms, reported HT Auto.

Positioned Above the Shine 125 As per the publication, the Honda SP125 occupies a slightly higher spot in the manufacturer’s lineup than the popular Honda Shine 125. Aimed at the entry-level 125cc commuter segment, the SP125 offers a more premium design and advanced features, making it a strong contender in its class.

Understanding OBD2B Compliance The OBD2B (On-Board Diagnostics 2) system allows the motorcycle to actively monitor emissions via a network of sensors, including an oxygen sensor. This ensures that exhaust gases adhere to strict emission standards, contributing to a cleaner and more eco-friendly ride.

Pricing and Availability The base Drum variant of the SP125 is priced at ₹91,771 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the top-spec Disc variant costs ₹1,00,284 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle is now available at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter dealerships across India.

Refreshed Design Updates The SP125 receives a modernised design with notable changes. It now features an all-LED headlamp and taillight, along with sportier tank shrouds that enhance its dynamic styling. A chrome exhaust cover adds a touch of sophistication, while updated graphics give the motorcycle a fresh, contemporary look.

Enhanced Features One of the standout updates to the SP125 is its 4.2-inch TFT display, which supports Bluetooth connectivity. Riders can also benefit from the addition of a USB Type-C charging port for added convenience. Furthermore, the new model is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app, offering turn-by-turn navigation and voice assist functionality.

Powertrain and Performance The motorcycle is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is OBD2B-compliant. Producing 10.7 bhp and 10.9 Nm of torque, it is paired with a 5-speed gearbox for smooth commuting. An idling stop system is included to improve fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily riders.

