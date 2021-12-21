Honda has started delivering Navi to the US market and it will be carried through Honda Mexico. The export of CKD kits from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India to Mexico commenced in July 2021 and has dispatched over 5000 CKD kits of Navi bikes to Mexico so far. The Honda Navi appeals to a wide range of customers, especially those just learning to ride and the automaker will targets that first time user segment with miniMOTO. The model has a fuel-efficient 110cc engine and an automatic transmission.

Honda announced that Navi miniMOTO will be offered in the U.S. market for the 2022 model year. The Japanese automaker had said that the small, accessible, enjoyable miniMOTO will be priced competitively for the US market.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “I’m happy to share that Honda Mexico has announced start of Honda NAVi Exports to US Market. Offering a unique appeal with dynamic style of both scooter & motorcycle, NAVi brings a world of limitless possibilities for its riders around the globe. With the start of CKD kits to Honda Mexico, HMSI had reaffirmed its commitment to become one of Honda’s manufacturing hub for the world."

He further added, “The NAVi deliveries to US market via Honda Mexico has further strengthened our export portfolio in advanced markets, the new expansion has given us an opportunity yet again to set new standards of global manufacturing quality in India."

Honda Navi is a crossover, which combines the advantages of a scooter with the characteristics of a motorcycle.

The product that originated from India is garnering a cult following with great success in overseas markets. A crossover with the best of both segments, Navi now holds the opportunity to further consolidate its presence in the US market, the company added.

