Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has today commenced the manufacturing of global engines from its 4th factory at Vithalapur (Ahmedabad district), Gujarat. Powering its 250cc and above category two-wheelers, the dedicated engine line is set to serve the global demand, like Thailand, US, Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Gulf nations among others.

A total of 50,000 engine units are scheduled for production in its first year and the capacity will be further scaled up as per market demand. With an investment of over ₹135 crores, the company will manufacture midsize fun model engines from its Gujarat plant for both domestic and international markets.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As demand for mobility rises globally, Honda envisions further expansion of its exports footprint across the world. With the introduction of BSVI norms in India, we are a step closer to achieve this vision. Building products which are at par with global standards of manufacturing, this new expansion will allow HMSI to develop production capabilities to strengthen our direction of make in India, for the world."

Ichiro Shimokawa, Chief Production Officer & Director , Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the global engine line-off today, HMSI will take its current exports capacity to new heights both in terms of markets as well as global quality standards. As part of this expansion, we are introducing special processes across various manufacturing stages like machining, engine assembly and advanced storage systems. Building the capability from ground up, best-in-class technology along with highly skilled manpower will ensure top quality standards. Starting off with close to 50,000 engine units in the first year, our aim is to further scale up as per market demand."

