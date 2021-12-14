Honda starts engine manufacturing at Gujarat to meet domestic, global demands

Ichiro Shimokawa, Chief Production Officer & Director , Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the global engine line-off today, HMSI will take its current exports capacity to new heights both in terms of markets as well as global quality standards. As part of this expansion, we are introducing special processes across various manufacturing stages like machining, engine assembly and advanced storage systems. Building the capability from ground up, best-in-class technology along with highly skilled manpower will ensure top quality standards. Starting off with close to 50,000 engine units in the first year, our aim is to further scale up as per market demand."