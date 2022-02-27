Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. ( HMSI ) has started a new Honda BigWing showroom in Belgavi, Karnataka. The Japanese two wheeler maker also opened a new showroom in Pune, Maharashtra today as well. The two new showrooms target the mid-size motorcycle buyers in the region. Resolving customer’s product related queries or accessories are the well-trained knowledgeable professionals at BigWing . Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website is available for all detailed information.

The online booking option in the website ensures a quick, seamless and transparent booking experience for customers at their fingertips. Capturing real time customer feedback, Honda BigWing are also actively available across all social media platforms.

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from CB300R, H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour.

Ensuring safety and convenience of customers, Honda BigWing brings Immersive Digital Experience. The virtual platform allows customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in granular detail while sitting in the comforts of their home.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Belagavi. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Belgavi and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles."

Noteworthy, that now one can experience the differentiated Silver Wings Experience at more than 80 operational touchpoints across India.

