The new Honda CB200X will be available in three colours - Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched a new adventure bike CB200X in India. This new entry-level adventure bike has been priced at ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram) and will be going against Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The new Honda CB200X will be available in three colours - Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red.

The new Honda CB200X will be available in three colours - Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Features

The new CB200X comes with an adventurer tourer seating stance that is similar to Royal Enfield Himalayan. The bike also gets other features such as Knuckle Covers, integrated LED winker for added safety.

The bike gets a split seat with 613mm length in order to accommodate the rider and pillion. The seat height is 810 mm. The bike gets ‘5Y Shaped’ alloy wheels.

The CB200X gets Golden Upside Down (USD) front fork, fully digital liquid crystal meter for both bright & dark conditions. Key information like Gear Position Indicator, Service Due Indicator and Battery Voltmeter. To offer better visibility Honda offers a 5-level adjustable brightness for the screen.

The CB200X gets an LED lighting setup (LED headlamp with position lamp, LED winkers and X-Shaped LED tail lamp), which also lend it an aggressive stance.

Engine

The bike gets a BS6 compliant advanced 184cc PGM-FI engine. According to the company, it offers 12.7 kW @ 8500 rpm power & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm torque.