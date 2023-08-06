Honda teases its upcoming bike with digital instrument cluster, could be SP160

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has teased its upcoming new motorcycle, leaving enthusiasts eager with anticipation. The auto maker has revealed a teaser showcasing a full digital instrument cluster. Other features seen in the Honda teaser are tachometer, digital speedo readout and gear position indicator.

The recent teaser showcases a modern and sleek full digital instrument cluster that promises to elevate the riding experience to a whole new level. While specific details about the motorcycle are still under wraps, the digital instrument cluster hints at a technologically advanced ride that caters to the preferences of today's tech-savvy riders.

According to rumours, the upcoming bike is likely to be called SP160. It may rival against the likes of Hero Xtreme 160R and TVS Apache RTR 160. Most likely the Honda motorcycle could be priced around ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Earlier this year, the company reportedly revealed its ambitious plans for the future with a lineup of upcoming models, especially in India. These include a 350cc cruiser bike, two electric scooters and 125cc scooter and 160cc bikes.

According to Autocar India, Honda may launch its new 350cc motorcycle by Diwali this year, and it is highly likely that this upcoming addition will be a cruiser designed to rival the Meteor. Anticipate the utilization of the same 348cc long-stroke single-cylinder engine found in the existing CB350 models, albeit with potential modifications.

As per media reports, in the upcoming fiscal year 2024, Honda will venture into the expanding electric two-wheeler market with the introduction of two new electric scooters. These scooters will vary in terms of their powertrain configuration.

There is a possibility that Honda may capitalize on the strong brand recognition of the Activa and potentially name either one or both of these scooters as the Activa electric or e-Activa.

Honda has additional plans in the realm of petrol-powered vehicles for the current fiscal year. Set for FY24 are the launch of a new 125cc scooter and a 160cc motorcycle. The 125cc scooter is expected to share its framework with the Activa 125, but with a sportier design aimed at competing against models such as the TVS NTorq and Suzuki Avenis. As for the 160cc motorcycle, it is speculated to utilize the engine from the X-blade and Unicorn models.