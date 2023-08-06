Honda teases its upcoming bike with digital instrument cluster, could be SP160

Honda teases its upcoming bike with digital instrument cluster, could be SP1601 min read 06 Aug 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Honda teases upcoming motorcycle with full digital instrument cluster, rumored to be called SP160 and priced around ₹1.15 lakh.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has teased its upcoming new motorcycle, leaving enthusiasts eager with anticipation. The auto maker has revealed a teaser showcasing a full digital instrument cluster. Other features seen in the Honda teaser are tachometer, digital speedo readout and gear position indicator.