Honda teases its upcoming bike with digital instrument cluster, could be SP160

Honda has additional plans in the realm of petrol-powered vehicles for the current fiscal year. Set for FY24 are the launch of a new 125cc scooter and a 160cc motorcycle. The 125cc scooter is expected to share its framework with the Activa 125, but with a sportier design aimed at competing against models such as the TVS NTorq and Suzuki Avenis. As for the 160cc motorcycle, it is speculated to utilize the engine from the X-blade and Unicorn models.