Honda to announce new premium bike today: What to expect

Talking about the performance of the Forza 350 scooter, it directly rivals BMW C 400 GT. The vehicle received an update last year in the form of a new twin-pod analogue instrument console with a digital inset positioned in between. It is connected with the user’s smartphone via Bluetooth and provides access to features such as the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System, helping in answering calls and messages, navigation, and listening to music on the go.