Honda to announce new premium bike today: What to expect

Interestingly, the automaker has been dropping teasers time and again with “The Formidable” tagline which does not reveal much about the two-wheeler present in its international line-up.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) gears up to announce the launch of a new premium vehicle today. The automaker has remained absolutely silenced about the details of the upcoming premium model. Interestingly, the automaker has been dropping teasers time and again with “The Formidable" tagline which does not reveal much about the two-wheeler present in its international line-up.
However, the company has confirmed that it will sell its upcoming vehicle through its BigWing line of premium dealerships.
As per the speculations, one of the top two-wheelers speculated for the launch is the Forza 350 premium scooter. It is a popular scooter in South Asian markets and might be available in India. This two-wheeler is a premium, big-sized maxi vehicle that has a 329.6cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which is responsible for delivering 29.2PS of maximum power and 31Nm of peak torque.
Talking about the performance of the Forza 350 scooter, it directly rivals BMW C 400 GT. The vehicle received an update last year in the form of a new twin-pod analogue instrument console with a digital inset positioned in between. It is connected with the user’s smartphone via Bluetooth and provides access to features such as the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System, helping in answering calls and messages, navigation, and listening to music on the go.
Reportedly, if the vehicle gets launched in India, it comes around at a price of Rs. 3.50 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom) for CKD model.
HMSI can possibly launch a new version of Honda CB500X. The tourer bike is already selling in India though Honda’s BigWing dealerships. The updated version of this motorcycle was launched in the international market. It is highly speculated that the similar bike can be rolled out in India with yearly updates. Although there is no official announcement from the automaker that confirms these developments.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Honda Motor Co said that it would slash production by up to 30 per cent in Japan against original plans due to persistent supply chain and logistical issues. Two lines at its Suzuki plant in western Japan reduced production by about 10 per cent in June, 2022.
