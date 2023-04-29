Honda to bring electric motorcycles in 500-750cc segment: Report

Two-wheeler manufacturer is reportedly working on performance electric motorcycles in 500cc-750cc segment. According to a report by HT Auto, Honda Motor Co. Director and Senior Managing Director Shinji Aoyama has told a Japanese publication that the company is developing a ‘fun’ electric motorcycle having an offering of 500 to 750cc two-cylinder engine.

As per the report, the upcoming Honda electric motorcycle is said to focus more on ‘fun’ while ensuring the daily performance of the bike. While details about the upcoming motorcycle are scarce, it is rumoured that Honda is considering multiple body styles including the existing ICE platforms for its electric motorcycles.

As per the company's timeline, details about Honda 750cc bike may by revealed by 2025.

Earlier this year in March, Honda announced that its plan to launch two-wheeler electric vehicles in the country by 2024. The company said that it will bring two EVs with swappable batteries in the next financial year.

The auto manufacturer is setting up a separate unit at its Narsapura plant in Karnataka to roll out electric two-wheelers. The company aims to touch 10 lakh electric vehicles production capacity annually by 2030.

"Electric mobility is growing in India and our aim is to build the country's best EV business structure. To fulfill our EV business requirements we are coming up with a dedicated factory in Narsapura," Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata told reporters.

He said that the company will focus on localisation, main components including battery and other critical components like PCU will be produced in-house. The motor will also be designed and manufactured locally, Ogata added.

HMSI is planning to bring in a dedicated platform on which multiple EV models with fixed and swappable batteries would be introduced.

HMSI also plans to leverage the overall ecosystem, including battery-swapping stations at petrol pumps, metro stations, and other locations, to provide convenient battery-swapping solutions for EV users.