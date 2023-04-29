Honda to bring electric motorcycles in 500-750cc segment: Report

Honda to bring electric motorcycles in 500-750cc segment: Report2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Honda Motor Co. Director and Senior Managing Director Shinji Aoyama has told a Japanese publication that the company is developing a ‘fun’ electric motorcycle having an offering of 500 to 750cc two-cylinder engine.
