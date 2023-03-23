Honda Cars India has announced that it will be increasing the prices of its entry-level compact sedan, the Amaze, by up to ₹12,000. The decision to hike prices comes in response to the increased production costs associated with upcoming stricter emission norms, which are set to take effect next month.

According to Honda Cars India Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Kunal Behl, the price increase for the Amaze will vary depending on the different trims of the model. The company plans to implement the price hike of up to ₹12,000 starting from April 1, in order to account for the increased production costs associated with the upcoming stringent emission norms.

Behl also confirmed that the prices of Honda Cars India's mid-sized sedan, the City, will remain unchanged. The Indian automobile industry is currently striving to ensure that their products comply with the second phase of BSVI emission norms.

Starting April 1, all vehicles will be required to have an on-board self-diagnostic device that will continuously monitor the real-time driving emissions. This device will keep a constant check on key emission control components such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors to ensure they are meeting the required emission standards.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp has recently announced that it will increase the prices of its model range by approximately two percent from April 2023. In a similar vein, Tata Motors has also announced that it will be increasing the prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5% starting from April 1, 2023.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki has also announced plans to increase prices across its model range starting next month. The decision, revealed in a regulatory filing on Thursday, is aimed at mitigating the impact of growing inflation and regulatory obligations. However, the carmaker has yet to disclose the exact percentage of the price hike that it intends to put in place.

Maruti Suzuki has acknowledged that despite its efforts to reduce costs, it is necessary to implement a price increase to offset the impact of various factors.

(With inputs from PTI)