Honda to hike Amaze prices up to ₹12,000 from April. Here’s why2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 02:01 PM IST
The company plans to implement the price hike of up to ₹12,000 starting from April 1, in order to account for the increased production costs associated with the upcoming stringent emission norms.
Honda Cars India has announced that it will be increasing the prices of its entry-level compact sedan, the Amaze, by up to ₹12,000. The decision to hike prices comes in response to the increased production costs associated with upcoming stricter emission norms, which are set to take effect next month.
