Honda to launch a 350cc motorbike in India soon: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 06:49 PM IST
The new Honda 350cc bike could be a proper cruiser like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. If so, the motorcycle may take on Yezdi Roadster.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently announced that it plans to bring two electric vehicles in India by next financial year. The company said that it aims to touch 10 lakh electric vehicles production capacity annually by 2030.
