Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently announced that it plans to bring two electric vehicles in India by next financial year. The company said that it aims to touch 10 lakh electric vehicles production capacity annually by 2030.

At the event, the automaker also said that it is working on a new bike based on H’ness CB350 and CB350RS platforms. The new Honda 350cc motorcycle may debut by the end of 2023. It is likely that the new bike may take the shape of a cruiser, considering H’ness CB350 can be customized in a cruiser. It is speculated that the new Honda 350cc bike could be a proper cruiser like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. If so, the motorcycle may take on Yezdi Roadster.

Honda said that the new motorbike could hit the Indian roads by November this year. While the exact price of the bike will be announced later, but it is rumoured that it may cost around ₹2 lakh to ₹2.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Last year in November, Honda showcased its electric scooter - EM1 e at EICMA 2022. This is the first electric two-wheeler from the automaker for the European market. The company then said that the scooter will be released in the summer of 2023.

As the name suggests ‘EM’, it stands for Electric Moped and Honda says that the scooter is aimed at the young demographic who look for easy and fun urban transport. The EM1 e has a compact and flat floor with smooth styling. The design looks futuristic and minimal.

Speaking of the battery range, the scooter comes with a short battery range of 40 km on a single charge. The Mobile Power Pack (MPP) or the battery pack is designed to withstand different temperatures, impacts, vibrations and humidity levels. MPP is a swappable battery which can be easily removed from the EM1 e for charging in the comfort of the home.