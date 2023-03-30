Honda to launch a 350cc motorbike in India soon: Details inside

At the event, the automaker also said that it is working on a new bike based on H’ness CB350 and CB350RS platforms. The new Honda 350cc motorcycle may debut by the end of 2023. It is likely that the new bike may take the shape of a cruiser, considering H’ness CB350 can be customized in a cruiser. It is speculated that the new Honda 350cc bike could be a proper cruiser like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. If so, the motorcycle may take on Yezdi Roadster.