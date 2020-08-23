Honda is all set to launch a new 200cc bike which the company claims will have a racing DNA. The new bike already has its competition cut out from competitors like Bajaj’s NS 200 Pulsar, KTM 200 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, KTM RC200 and a broad range of other bikes from Hero.

Some people like to go with the flow. Whereas some like to challenge the established. They like to have a little power in their hands. For those who believe in going faster, here’s a powerful something. Time to fly against the wind. pic.twitter.com/TRf4u5cL4u — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) August 21, 2020

The company has not officially unveiled the name of the new bike or even details about the engine output. However, Honda Motorcycles India did release a teaser for the bike. The teaser does not reveal much but the bike in the teaser was being driven around a racing track indicating that the Honda motorcycle will be designed to compete with the likes of KTM 200 Duke and Bajaj NS 200 Pulsar.

In the tweet, the company stated, “Some people like to go with the flow. Whereas some like to challenge the established. They like to have a little power in their hands. For those who believe in going faster, here’s a powerful something. Time to fly against the wind."

As pointed out in a report by tHT Auto, the company has already patented the CBF190R in the Indian market which hints that Honda may base the new bike on the 190R. The bike in the teaser does share many design elements from the CBF190R. The CBF190R gets a 184cc engine that puts out 16.86PS of power and 16.3 Nm of peak torque.

