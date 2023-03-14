Honda to launch new 100 cc commuter bike tomorrow: What to expect

Honda to launch new 100 cc commuter bike tomorrow: What to expect2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:00 PM IST
- Honda's soon-to-be-launched 100 cc commuter motorcycle is expected to generate significant sales volume for the manufacturer. The teaser campaign suggests that the company is targeting semi-urban and rural markets, which are also the strongholds of competitors such as Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, and TVS Star City.
The long-awaited 100 cc commuter motorcycle from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is finally arriving on March 15, 2023. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has been teasing this upcoming bike for some time, and it is expected to be named the 'Honda Shine 100'. This new addition will enable Honda to challenge its former partner, Hero MotoCorp, in the entry-level commuter motorcycle market, where Hero has traditionally held a strong position.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×