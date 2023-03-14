Honda to launch new 100 cc commuter bike tomorrow: What to expect

The long-awaited 100 cc commuter motorcycle from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is finally arriving on March 15, 2023. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has been teasing this upcoming bike for some time, and it is expected to be named the 'Honda Shine 100'. This new addition will enable Honda to challenge its former partner, Hero MotoCorp, in the entry-level commuter motorcycle market, where Hero has traditionally held a strong position.

Honda's soon-to-be-launched 100 cc commuter motorcycle is expected to generate significant sales volume for the manufacturer. The teaser campaign suggests that the company is targeting semi-urban and rural markets, which are also the strongholds of competitors such as Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, and TVS Star City. With this new offering, Honda will be competing directly with these popular models, and the anticipated demand should result in substantial sales figures for the manufacturer.

According to the teaser images, the upcoming Honda 100 cc commuter motorcycle will have a simple and straightforward design, featuring a biking fairing, wide pull-back handlebar, single-piece seat, alloy wheels, and a side-slung exhaust. The overall styling seems to be a more subdued version of the Honda CB Shine 125.

The bike will also come equipped with telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear, along with drum brakes as standard, and the option of a front disc brake version. The console will be analogue with a digital readout.

While specific details about the motor have not been disclosed yet, the 100 cc engine in the Honda commuter motorcycle will likely have a single-cylinder, air-cooled configuration. Peak power and torque figures are expected to be around 8 bhp and 8 Nm, respectively, which is similar to its competitors. This will be Honda's smallest engine capacity offered in the Indian market, and it will comply with the new OBD-II and RDE emission norms.

Additionally, the bike is expected to be E20-ready. The new Honda 100 cc commuter is estimated to be priced between ₹70,000- ₹72,000 (ex-showroom), which is lower than the entry-level price of ₹72,000 for the Hero Splendor. However, the most affordable option in this category is the Bajaj Platina, which is priced at ₹65,856 (ex-showroom Delhi).